Urban Forge: Ozark Artistry | Support WKAR

Wed. Mar. 3 at 11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Sparks are flying in Urban Forge: Ozark Artistry as the first-hand process of taking raw materials from conception to completion comes to life on-screen.

In Mountain View, Arkansas, a talented group of people keeps the time-honored tradition of metal smithing alive through its daily work at Urban Forge. The process is labor intensive and rewarding in equal measure, producing great works of art forged in fire with attention, sweat and love.

Urban Forge: Ozark Artistry illustrates first-hand the process of taking a product from conception to completion, crafting raw material into a final product. The film highlights the tools and techniques that date back centuries as well as the craftsmanship and dedication it takes to produce these functional works of art. Viewers will experience the pride of craftsmanship and gain an understanding of the importance of keeping a tradition alive, passing it down through generations in both skills and heirlooms.



