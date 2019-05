U.S. Brings New Charges Against Julian Assange In War Logs, State Cables Case

Updated at 4:18 p.m.

Prosecutors are bringing a slate of new charges against Julian Assange, including an alleged violation of the Espionage Act, raising the stakes for his prospective extradition from the United Kingdom.

A grand jury in Northern Virginia has returned a superseding indictment with 17 more charges against the WikiLeaks founder that follow an earlier case brought against Assange in connection with the alleged help he gave to Chelsea Manning to compromise U.S. government computer networks.

Assange is being charged for his "alleged complicity in illegal acts" involving Manning and "for agreeing and attempting to obtain" information that compromised national security, officials say.

Manning provided Assange with war logs, State Department cables, assessments of Guantanamo detainees and other materials.

Said U.S. Attorney Zach Terwilliger: "The United States has only charged Assange with publishing a narrow set of classified documents" that included the names of innocent people included dissidents, human rights activists and others.

"Assange is not charged simply because he is a publisher," Terwilliger said.

The new charges

The charges announced on Thursday all relate to chapters in the history of WikiLeaks before its involvement in Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

They include allegations that Assange violated the Espionage Act provisions that prohibit a conspiracy to obtain, receive and disclose national defense information; charges related to the attempted cracking of computer passwords; and unlawful receipt of sensitive information such as State Department communications and Defense Department logs.

Prosecutors also added a charge related to the disclosure of national defense information that includes unredacted names of human sources in places such as China, Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Court documents described a series of chats between Assange and Manning in March 2010 in which Assange allegedly encourages Manning more than once to obtain documents.

The defense

Assange has long argued that he is a journalist no different from any other reporter protected by press freedom rights in the West or the 1st Amendment in the United States.

The U.S. criminal case boils down to a reporter — Assange — encouraging a source — Manning — to give him a story, as Assange and his attorneys argue. That's not only not against the law, they and supporters say, but going forward would cause a deep chill in the ability of the press to report on the government.

Manning is in custody in Northern Virginia for apparently refusing to cooperate with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the grand jury proceeding that yielded the indictment unsealed on Thursday.

A judge ordered Manning to be confined after she said she would not testify against Assange.

The defendant

Assange, meanwhile, is in British custody following his ejection earlier this year from his long self-imposed confinement in the embassy of Ecuador in London.