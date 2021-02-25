U.S. Senate Confirms Former Gov. Granholm For Energy Cabinet Post

The U.S. Senate Thursday confirmed former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to serve as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Energy.

The vote was 64-to-35.

Michigan Democrat Gary Peters outlined Granholm’s priorities while supporting her nomination. “One: strengthening national security, particularly on nuclear non-proliferation through the national Nuclear Security Administration. Two: supporting the research and development at scientific research facilities all across our nation. And, three: utilizing that research to create new, good paying jobs for Americans.”

Senator John Barrosso, a Republican from Wyoming, opposed the nomination. He says that President Joe Biden’s policies will cost thousands of energy workers their jobs. “His order to ban oil, gas and coal leasing on federal lands, and to kill the Keystone XL pipeline, will throw thousands of Americans out of work," Barrosso said. "These workers’ livelihoods are being sacrificed in the name of the Biden agenda.”

In a statement, Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow praised Granholm for leading Michigan through difficult times as Governor, and says she will do the same in the Energy Department.