US Soldier From Michigan Dies In Noncombat Incident In Syria

By 58 minutes ago
  • Michael A. Thomason
    Private First Class Michael A. Thomason
    US Army

The military says a 28-year-old U.S. soldier from suburban Detroit has died of wounds sustained from a noncombat incident in Syria.

The Defense Department says Private First Class Michael A. Thomason of Lincoln Park died Monday in Kobani. Details of the incident weren't immediately released.

Amber Martinez tells WJBK-TV that her brother joined the Army so he could "help people" and "protect people who can't protect themselves."

Martinez says her family was told Thomason died in a shooting. She says she last spoke with him a few days earlier and he was supposed to be on patrol at the time of his death.

Thomason was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Michael A. Thomason
US Army
Syria

