Vaccine Demand Exceeds Supply In Ingham County

The Ingham County Health Department reports a huge demand for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, demand that exceeds availability.

Twelve-thousand people in eligibility group 1B have scheduled vaccination appointments with the department as of Monday. Those include teachers, child care workers and those over age 70.

Health Officer Linda Vail describes the demand as “overwhelming.” Her department estimates that 83,000 people in the county are now eligible, but only2,000 vaccine doses are arriving each week. The second necessary doses are scheduled separately.

The department is mostly booked through February 24th, but hopes for more through partnerships and increased supply.

People who got a link to schedule an appointment but haven’t found openings are encouraged to try every day.

Those who do have appointments are urged to keep them, or cancel if needed, so doses aren’t wasted.