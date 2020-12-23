Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain

By WKAR Staff 1 hour ago
  • Vernon E. Jordan Jr. standing at podium
    Civil rights activist and businessman Vernon E. Jordan Jr. addresses The Summit on Race in America at the LBJ Presidential Library on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Jordan discusses how far the United States has come... and how far there is to go.
    Courtesy of LBJ Library photo by Ralph Barrera / PBS

Mon. Dec. 28 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The film chronicles Jordan's modest origins through his rise to national renown as a pioneering attorney, businessman, civil rights leader and counselor to presidents spanning the era from LBJ to Barack Obama.

Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain spotlights the life of one of the most groundbreaking and influential African American thought leaders in the United States. Through personal recollections; interviews with colleagues, friends and family; access to his ongoing social justice work and archival footage, the documentary tells the story of Jordan's early life in the segregated South, residence in America's first African-American housing project, service at the nation's leading civil rights organizations, survival of an assassin's bullet and success in the corridors of power. 

Foremost, the film illuminates Jordan's lifelong dedication and significant contributions to the fight for civil rights and Black economic advancement, including his participation in a lawsuit against the University of Georgia for discriminatory admissions policies, his work as a field director for the NAACP and director of the Voter Education Project and his leadership of the United Negro College Fund and the National Urban League.

Tracking his meteoric rise to power and fortune and the sacrifices he made along the way, Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain follows one man's attainment of the American dream as he achieved success on his own terms.

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

Tags: 
WKAR StayTuned Update
Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain