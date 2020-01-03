VIDEO: How Does Pickling Work? | Serving Up Science

Ever wonder how pickles get their taste? Sheril Kirshenbaum is here to explain how it all happens.

Pickling! It's that salty, briny process that makes foods taste so strangely good. The pickle garnishes our favorite foods, from burgers & hotdogs to turkey sandwiches. But it’s not only an American classic, but it also has roots dating back hundreds of years and has traveled the world.

First Air 9/30/2019