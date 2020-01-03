Related Program: 
VIDEO: How Does Pickling Work? | Serving Up Science

Ever wonder how pickles get their taste? Sheril Kirshenbaum is here to explain how it all happens. 

Pickling! It's that salty, briny process that makes foods taste so strangely good. The pickle garnishes our favorite foods, from burgers & hotdogs to turkey sandwiches. But it’s not only an American classic, but it also has roots dating back hundreds of years and has traveled the world. 

Produced by WKAR Public Media
In cooperation with Food@MSU

First Air 9/30/2019 

Serving Up Science
food science

