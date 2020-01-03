Related Program: 
Serving Up Science

VIDEO: Stinky Cheese | Serving Up Science

By WKAR Staff 50 seconds ago
  • Serving Up Science Host Sheril Kirshenbaum
    Courtesy / WKAR-MSU

Have you ever noticed certain cheeses smell really bad? Food scientist Sheril Kirshenbaum is here to explain all of the smells! 

From a strictly chemical perspective, there are similarities between the strains of bacteria behind some cheeses and body odor. So let's explore the bacteria behind the phenomenon of stinky cheese. And, make the ultimate cheese board with world-renowned cheese professional Tessie Ives-Wilson. You get a two-fer!

Produced by WKAR Public Media
In cooperation with Food@MSU

First Air 10/16/2019

