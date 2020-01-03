VIDEO: Stinky Cheese | Serving Up Science

Have you ever noticed certain cheeses smell really bad? Food scientist Sheril Kirshenbaum is here to explain all of the smells!
From a strictly chemical perspective, there are similarities between the strains of bacteria behind some cheeses and body odor. So let's explore the bacteria behind the phenomenon of stinky cheese. And, make the ultimate cheese board with world-renowned cheese professional Tessie Ives-Wilson. You get a two-fer!
Produced by WKAR Public Media
In cooperation with Food@MSU
First Air 10/16/2019