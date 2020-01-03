Related Program: 
Serving Up Science

VIDEO: Umami | Serving Up Science

By WKAR Staff 1 minute ago

Grape juice, walnuts, parmesan cheese, mushrooms, and anchovies all have one thing in common. It’s known as our 5th taste: umami!  

Watch it here now and in the PBS App

Associated with a savory or seared meat flavor, combined with a miso soup salty taste, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact sensation. Find out the history behind this complex flavor while learning how to make the ultimate umami pizza. Originating in Japan, the term umami translates to delicious and taste.

Subscribe to PBS Food at YouTube
for notifications and more videos like this

Produced by WKAR Public Media
In cooperation with Food@MSU

First Air 11/13/2019

Tags: 
Serving Up Science
food science
Sheril Kirshenbaum

Related Content

VIDEO: Should You Let Meat Rest? | Serving Up Science

By WKAR Staff Sep 16, 2019
cooked steak on a plate

Why let meat rest between cooking and serving? It’s an important step for a juicy steak.

Watch it here now and in the PBS App