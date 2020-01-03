VIDEO: Umami | Serving Up Science

Grape juice, walnuts, parmesan cheese, mushrooms, and anchovies all have one thing in common. It’s known as our 5th taste: umami!

Associated with a savory or seared meat flavor, combined with a miso soup salty taste, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact sensation. Find out the history behind this complex flavor while learning how to make the ultimate umami pizza. Originating in Japan, the term umami translates to delicious and taste.

