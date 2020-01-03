Related Program: 
VIDEO: Wild VS. Farmed Salmon! | Serving Up Science

By WKAR Staff 1 minute ago
    Courtesy / WKAR-MSU

When you're shopping in the seafood section, which do you choose? Do you go with wild? Or farmed? It’s a difficult choice.

Salmon is an excellent healthy dinner option for our bodies and brains. It’s low in mercury and loaded with fatty acids. Sheril pits wild vs. farmed salmon in the ultimate taste test, while you learn the pros and cons of each. Everything from fish poop, to fatty acids. 

Produced by WKAR Public Media
In cooperation with Food@MSU

First Air 10/09/2019

