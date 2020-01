Sun, Jan. 15, 10pm at on WKAR-HD | Watch as a student of Sigmund Freud and an Austrian detective team up to solve some of the most mysterious and deadly cases in early 1900s Vienna.

Over this season of Vienna Blood, Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt calls upon Dr. Max Liebermann, a student of Freud, to help investigate the murder of a beautiful young medium. The mysterious circumstances of the case suggest a supernatural power is at work.