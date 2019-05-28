Volunteers Sought To Assess Hazards In Straits of Mackinac

    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for volunteers to help assess environmental and navigation hazards in the Straits of Mackinac, the channel that links Lakes Huron and Michigan.

The Ports and Waterways Safety Assessment workshop is scheduled for July 24-25 in St. Ignace.

It will bring together waterway users, stakeholders, and government agencies to identify safety risks and consider measures that can be taken to reduce them.

Participants will be selected based on their expertise, with a goal of having a broad cross-section of interests represented.

Those who would like to take part should contact Lt. Sean Murphy at sean.v.murphy@uscg.mil by June 15.

The Coast Guard has sponsored more than 60 studies of the type since 1999.

