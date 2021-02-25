Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

VP Harris Holds Event In Washington, D.C., Pharmacy To Get More Vaccines In Arms

By 2 hours ago
Originally published on February 25, 2021 5:58 pm

Vice President Harris went to a grocery store pharmacy Thursday to see first-hand the challenge of getting more vaccines into arms.