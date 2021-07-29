Want to Vote Early in Lansing? Election Unit Opens With Expanded Weekend Hours

Lansing’s election unit will be open this weekend with expanded hours for people who want to vote early.

City residents can walk into the office at 2500 S. Washington Ave. between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to register to vote. They can also request absentee ballots in person, fill them out and turn them in on the spot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 3. Absentee ballots must be returned to a local clerk’s office or via drop box by 8 p.m. that day.

Check out WKAR’s voter guide for more information, including details about primary races for Lansing mayor and City Council.