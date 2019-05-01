Watch Live: Attorney General Barr Testifies Before Senate Judiciary Committee

    Liam James Doyle / NPR

Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Watch the proceedings in the Republican-led committee live.

William Barr
Donald Trump
Senate Judiciary Committee
Robert Mueller

