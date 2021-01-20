Watch Live: Biden's Inauguration Day

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, having defeated Donald Trump in an acrimonious, divisive election last November.

Biden will be sworn in alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in an unusual inauguration ceremony, conducted amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and heightened physical security risks.

Watch special coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Follow live updates here.

Joe Biden is giving his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. NPR reporters are annotating his speech live with fact checks and analysis.

