WATCH - Michigan State Hockey Coach Danton Cole Finds His Stride On Familiar Ice

Cole, who returned to MSU to become its head coach in 2017, finds coming home to where he grew up and played collegiate hockey to be the perfect fit.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Danton Cole has been at the helm of Michigan State Hockey for just two seasons now. However, he is no stranger to being a Spartan.

Cole grew up in the Lansing area, then attended Michigan State, where he played four years of college hockey. During his freshman season, he helped the team win a NCAA national championship.

Following his career at MSU, Cole pursued a professional career in the National Hockey League. He spent 11 years playing professional hockey, before transitioning to coaching. While coaching was not the initial plan, having graduated with a finance degree, Cole began his journey with it, and never looked back.

WKAR Current Sports beat reporter Alexis Downie sat down with Cole to learn more about his successful career in hockey as a player and now coach.