WATCH: Michigan State Students Flock To League Of Legends Club

The globally popular multi-player battle video draws a crowd every Wednesday night on campus.

Every Wednesday night, a classroom inside Michigan State’s College of Communication Arts and Sciences transforms into an online battle arena. MSU’s League of Legends club, a group open to any student, competes against other teams around the country.

WKAR Current Sports Sean Gardner looks at the LoL club and talks to the students about what makes it so successful and popular.