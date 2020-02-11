Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

WATCH: Michigan State Students Flock To League Of Legends Club

By Sean Gardner: Current Sports Beat Reporter 3 minutes ago

The globally popular multi-player battle video draws a crowd every Wednesday night on campus.

Credit Sean Gardner

Every Wednesday night, a classroom inside Michigan State’s College of Communication Arts and Sciences transforms into an online battle arena. MSU’s League of Legends club, a group open to any student, competes against other teams around the country.

WKAR Current Sports Sean Gardner looks at the LoL club and talks to the students about what makes it so successful and popular. For more information on the club, go to social media: Twitter @MSULeagueClub, MSU League of Legends Club on Facebook or on Discord https://discordapp.com/invite/esaofmsu

<span style=">
 

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports
Al Martin
Sean Gardner
Communication Arts and Sciences
MSU
Michigan State University
eGames
ESports
League of Legends