WATCH: Michigan State Women’s Rugby Team Shows Toughness On Pitch

Rugby, Once Only a Men’s Sport, Now Attracts Women to Its Physical Style of Competition

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The 40 women representing the Michigan State women’s club rugby team have taken their toughness to new levels, playing rugby the exact same way men do.

Rugby is played the same for men and women, which means the game is just as physical. The MSU rugby women don’t care about the stereotype that men are supposed to be stronger and tougher.

Senior team leader Emily Krupp believes she’s tougher than just anyone she encounters, no matter if it’s on the field or off. That kind of mentality has carried over with the team and it has shown in their play as the women are currently ranked No. 7 in college rugby.

For many on the team, this is their first time playing the sport. And they come back for more, despite the injuries. We look at why the MSU women’s rugby team loves the sport so much.