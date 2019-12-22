The Way Down Wanderers | BackStage Pass | Ep.1008

Sat., Dec. 28 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 or STREAM at video.wkar.org | Watch a truly unique, communal performance, with acoustic encores taking place out in the audience.

The Way Down Wanderers are from the very heartland of America (central Illinois, Peoria, to be exact) which is reflected in their distinctive sound, which draws on elements of bluegrass, but also touches on classic rock influences including the multi-part harmonies of the Beach Boys and The Band’s hybrid soul, as well as the roots qualities of The Avett Brothers and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with surprising elements of jazz, classical music and even hip-hop.

WKAR PASSPORT

As a special benefit for WKAR Passport members, the first five new episodes will be available for streaming beginning Oct. 26. The remaining new episodes will be available in WKAR Passport beginning Dec. 14. WKAR Passport is a TV donor benefit that provides members with extended access to an on-demand library of quality local and national public television programming. Information is at wkar.org/passport.

ABOUT BACKSTAGE PASS

BackStage Pass features intimate concert performances and a look behind the scenes as artists reveal the inspiration behind the music. WKAR's original series showcases nationally renowned acts ranging from the electronic pop sound of Tishmal, the soulful hip hop of Tunde Olaniran, alt rock band Mike Mains & The Branches, and much more.

Ep.1008 first air 12/28/19