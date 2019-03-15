Weather Service: Tornado Touched Down In Shiawassee County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Shiawassee County.

The White Lake-based weather service says a tornado touched down at 7:03 p.m. Thursday in Vernon, about 21 miles (33.79 kilometers) southwest of Flint. Officials say the same tornado touched down in nearby Durand at about 7:05 p.m.

 

Severe weather also was reported in nearby Genesee County.

Michigan State Police said first-responders confirmed at least 21 homes were damaged, but no injuries were immediately reported. Power lines also were downed.

 

Weather service officials say an unconfirmed tornado in Flushing, near Flint in Genesee County, reportedly touched down at 7:12 p.m.

 

The tornadic activity happened on a day that also included severe thunderstorm warnings, watches, flooding, high winds and hail throughout lower Michigan.

 

