Week In Politics: Unemployment Rate Drops, AG Barr's Testimony And The 2020 Race

By editor 10 minutes ago

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Karen Tumulty of The Washington Post, and David Brooks of The New York Times, about the economy, AG Barr, and the 2020 Senate race.