What's Behind The Increase Of Measles Cases In The U.S.

By editor 34 minutes ago
Originally published on April 16, 2019 5:19 pm

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about causes and repercussions of measles as outbreaks continue in New York City.