Explore the science of dark chocolate from percentages, health benefits, taste and texture. Watch here now!

There’s nothing quite like chocolate. It’s delicious, soothing, sensuous and has had a hold on us for thousands of years. Chocolate can even lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. We’ll explore the science of dark chocolate with an expert chocolatier and find out why the percentage of cocoa is so important in terms of quality, taste, nutrition and health!

First Air 2/10/2020