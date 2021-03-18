Related Programs: 
Where The Krill Go, Whales Follow — And They Took This Humpback To The SF Bay Early

By editor 1 hour ago

A humpback whale has been spotted in the San Francisco Bay. It's young, it is healthy, but it is the first time a humpback has been seen this early in the year at that location.