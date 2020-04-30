Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Questions About Business Reopenings And New Safety Guidelines

By 9 hours ago
Originally published on April 30, 2020 9:56 pm

Atlanta hair salon owner Regina Hirschell checks in. Then an NPR business editor and Jennifer Nuzzo of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security answer listener questions about business reopenings.