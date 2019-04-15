Whitmer Administration Agrees Child Protection Needs To Be Fixed

A recent report says improvements are needed to the state’s system that protects children from abuse and neglect.

The report comes from the state Legislature’s Auditor General. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is not disputing the findings.

Stacie Blayden is with the department. She said the authority to ask a court to remove a child from a parent’s home is a big responsibility.

“I don’t think there’s any more significant service we provide in state government than child protection," said Blayden.

Blayden said the department is working to improve ratios of caseworkers to families, update computer systems, and provide better supervision. She said that may also require more funding.

