Whitmer Challenges GOP To Bargain On COVID Response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said again Wednesday the Legislature’s Republican leaders are failing to bargain on a COVID-19 plan for Michigan. The governor said so during an online news conference.

At issue on the deadlock is how to spend $5 billion in federal COVID response funds, back-to-school plans, restrictions on businesses, and GOP calls for new limits on executive authority to issue emergency health orders.

Whitmer’s pushback included a reference to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and some controversial comments he’s made. They include a personal insult directed at Whitmer and a debunked claim that the insurrection at the US Capitol was a hoax.

“My judgement will not get clouded by that noise,” she said. “ We’re going to stay focused and we’re going to deliver for the people of Michigan.”

The House GOP budget chair contested the governor’s version of events, and said progress is being made.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Thomas Albert said the House has adopted a plan to put up against Whitmer’s proposal. His office issued this statement: