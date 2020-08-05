Whitmer Declares Racism A State “Public Health Crisis”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive that declares racism a public health crisis in Michigan.

The directive says systemic racism has led to higher COVID-19 infection rates in communities of color, as well as higher rates of infant mortality, asthma, and lead poisoning. It says racism has also affected the availability of safe and affordable housing, healthy food options, jobs, and transportation.

“And this reflects long-standing, deep, societal, economic and environmental disparities,” said Whitmer as she announced the directive.

Doctor Joneigh Khlaldun is the state Chief Medical Executive. She said communities of color are disproportionately affected by many preventable health conditions, “whether it’s cancer mortality, heart disease, diabetes, maternal mortality, infant mortality, and, now, COVID-19. The statistics are staggering.”

The directive also requires every executive branch employee to take training to help recognize and erase implicit bias. Whitmer says she and her staff are covered by the training requirement.

Whitmer created a new Black Voices Advisory Council and named Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist to lead it. Gilchrist says the council will identify ways that bias contributes to health disparities.

“However, it is not enough to simply label an injustice,” he said. “We have to actively take steps to replace injustice with justice.”

The directive is not subject to legislative approval or disapproval.