Whitmer’s Top Appointees Officially Official

Top appointees in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration are officially in their jobs to stay. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the time limit for the state Senate to block many appointees by Whitmer has passed.

The state Senate has 60 days to oppose an appointment by governor Whitmer. The oversight process has not been used much in the past with a Republican in the governor’s seat and a Republican-controlled Legislature. But now with a Democrat in the governor’s office, Republicans are using the oversight powers more.

Senator Peter Lucido is chair of the Senate Advise and Consent Committee. He says he’s spoken with every appointee before holding public hearings.

“I enjoyed getting the chance to have an interpersonal discussion as to what they believed in.”

The Advice and Consent committee approved Paul Ajegba as director of the Michigan Department of Transportation and Rachael Eubanks as state Treasurer – among others.