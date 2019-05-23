Related Programs: 
Why The Ebola Outbreak In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Keeps Getting Worse

Efforts to stop the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo face a daunting obstacle: A multitude of local and national players are using the disease as a weapon in their struggle for power.