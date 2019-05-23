Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Why The Ebola Outbreak In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Keeps Getting Worse By Nurith Aizenman • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Efforts to stop the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo face a daunting obstacle: A multitude of local and national players are using the disease as a weapon in their struggle for power. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.