Why QAnon Survives After Trump

Inauguration Day should have punctured the conspiracy theory at the heart of QAnon.

Adherents of the discredited extremist ideology falsely believe that former President Trump is a savior who will stay in power as he wages a war against a cabal of satanic pedophiles. Indeed, for some believers, who saw President Biden get sworn in instead of Trump, the moment was a reality check.

Yet even with their hero out of office, QAnon's fiercest followers will find a way to adapt to the new reality by clinging onto more lies that suit their movement, says Travis View, who hosts QAnon Anonymous, a podcast that tracks and debunks online conspiracy theories.

"This is not something that is just going to go away," View tells Audie Cornish on All Things Considered.

In fact, the QAnon community has survived multiple unrealized predictions preached on Internet message boards since 2017. That's when its originator, an anonymous individual (or individuals) known as "Q" who purports to have high-level government security clearance, began posting on sites like 4chan. Followers decipher and analyze Q's cryptic online posts to create a false narrative that has spilled into the real world and even fueled violent acts like the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Q hasn't posted since December, as View notes. But steadfast QAnon followers remain energized without any one leader propping up their beliefs, he says.

"The belief systems and the conspiracy theories that sustain the movement don't come from Trump or Q or any specific leader — it's sort of crowdsourced and self-generated," View says. "It really is about the community and the feeling that they have some sort of inside information about what's going to happen, so there's really no head of the snake. There's not one thing you can take out that will make the entire movement fizzle."

Inauguration Day — a critical test for the QAnon community — left some believers disillusioned. But for the most part, the conspiracy theorists instead adjusted their expectations, View told The Washington Post.

The evolving movement has embraced new conspiracies, including that Trump will be sworn into office for a second presidential term on March 4.

View has posted screenshots showing exchanges between QAnon supporters as they discuss their delusional beliefs.

"They come to their conclusion first," View says. "They decide what makes them feel best and then they construct conspiracy theories that help them convince themselves why that's true."

"It's really kind of like an improvisational reality building," he continues. "They don't look to the outside world to try and figure out what is true and what is not, and as a consequence, sometimes have to face harsh truths such as the electoral victory of Joe Biden.

Last year, QAnon spread into the mainstream. As president, Trump repeatedly retweeted accounts tied to QAnon. Newly elected Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have spoken openly in support of QAnon.

A significant number of Americans say they believe in QAnon conspiracy theories, even after the election. A December NPR/Ipsos poll found that 17% of adults believe that "a group of Satan-worshipping elites who run a child sex ring are trying to control our politics and media" — a foundational falsehood for the QAnon community — while 37% said they didn't know whether the baseless allegation was true or not.

Last month, several rioters wore QAnon insignia as they stormed the U.S. Capitol. In response, mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook began ratcheting up their crackdown on accounts and pages that espouse QAnon theories — and followers have fled to darker corners of the Internet.

View says there's a misconception that people who believe in QAnon's false claims are simply "stupid" or "uneducated."

"QAnon satisfies needs that we all have," he says. "We all need to have a feeling of significance. We all need to have a feeling of community, and we all need to have some sense of optimism for the future. And if you're not getting that in any other way, then QAnon can fulfill that role."

That's where the danger lies, he says: "Anyone can fall into QAnon."

Matt Ozug, Lee Hale and Courtney Dorning produced and edited this interview for broadcast.



AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

In the online QAnon universe, former President Trump is seen as the savior of humanity, someone who is destined to rescue not just the country but the entire world from darkness. That's according to our next guest, Travis View. He monitors the spread of online conspiracies. But with Trump out of office, what happens to this movement? View says it's not going anywhere.

TRAVIS VIEW: Without L. Ron Hubbard, does Scientology fizzle? I mean, once a movement like this grows to a certain size and once the believers in it become dedicated enough, it becomes self-sustaining. And it doesn't need its founder or leader anymore.

CORNISH: View is also the co-host of a podcast that follows the conspiracy movement. It's called "QAnon Anonymous." Yes, he says, the theories are elaborate, self-contradictory and illogical. And for some adherents, that's part of the draw.

VIEW: This is, I think, a big part of, like, what gets people locked in - is that it might seem impenetrable to you, but when you're inside, it feels like you're, you know, privy to some sort of secret inside information that only you and your other fellow QAnon followers are sharp enough to understand.

CORNISH: What makes you think, in this case, it is self-sustaining? I mean, you - because of your - some of your branding, I understand people actually gravitate towards the podcast before they realize that you're actually not supportive of the movement.

VIEW: That's true.

CORNISH: And you get a lot of, like, you know, interactions and mail. So what are you hearing that, for you, says, oh, this ain't over?

VIEW: Well, one thing that makes me convinced that this is not something that's just going to go away is, you know, the fact that even though sort of Q itself, the entity, has not posted whatsoever since December 8. And despite that, you know, the community itself is still very active because they sort of - the belief systems and the sort of conspiracy theories that sort of sustain the movement don't come from Trump or Q or any specific leader. It's sort of crowdsourced and self-generated. I mean, it really is about the community and sort of the feeling that they have some sort of inside information about what's going to happen. So there's really no head of the snake. There's not one sort of thing you can sort of take out to make the entire movement sort of fizzle.

CORNISH: Right. I think every once in a while, you will kind of post screencaps - right? - of conversations people are having. And I notice, of course, they're very undeterred by real-world events. Like, all of a sudden, the comments - people will sort of work it out amongst themselves and say, oh, well, hey; maybe it's this. Hey; maybe it's that. It's, like, a communal experience.

VIEW: Well, yeah. It's really kind of like an improvisational reality building, you know? They don't look to the outside world to try and figure out, you know, what is true and what is not and then, as a consequence, sometimes have to face harsh truths such as the, you know, electoral victory of Joe Biden. They come to their conclusion first. They decide what makes them feel best, and then they construct conspiracy theories that help them convince themselves why that's true.

CORNISH: How much sympathy do you have for people who have gotten involved in this? And the reason why I ask is because it's probably not going to be unusual to hear people here and there say, oh, I was sucked in, and maybe not take personal responsibility for their actions during that time.

VIEW: I actually have, I mean, a great deal of sympathy for people who fall into this, and the reason is because QAnon satisfies needs that we all have. We all need to have a feeling of significance. We all need to have a feeling of community. And we all need to have some sense of optimism for the future. And if you're not getting that in any other way, then QAnon can sort of fulfill that role for you. Now, I think in the end, it's very, very toxic. But I realize why people who are very vulnerable fall into this.

CORNISH: In the end, what do you want people to understand about this movement that they don't and that the media misses - right? - because it's just so sensational in talking about it?

VIEW: (Sighing).

CORNISH: That's a deep sigh, man.

VIEW: Yeah. See; one thing that I do want to say that people often get wrong about QAnon is this idea that everyone who believes in it is stupid or uneducated or even, like, you know, poor or something like that. And, obviously, these beliefs are delusional. But over and over again, we've seen people who are actually pretty well-educated or fairly successful get drawn into it. For example, one of the people who ran a sort of a QAnon aggregator website which kind of, like, organized Q drops for people wound up being sort of a tech executive for a major bank because, you know, again, the things that QAnon fulfilled for people is existential. Anyone can sort of fall into QAnon.

CORNISH: That's interesting. Is there a kind of consequence to people dismissing it in that way or who think that this is about education or income?

VIEW: Yeah. I mean, the consequence is that they wind up thinking that QAnon is sort of easily quarantined or easily fixable. That's simply not the case.

CORNISH: Travis View, thank you so much for sharing your knowledge with us and for, I guess, showing us around the rabbit hole.

VIEW: It's been my pleasure. Thank you so much for having me.

