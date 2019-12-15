Willy Tea Taylor & The Harmed Brothers | BackStage Pass | Ep.1007

Dec., 21. at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 or STREAM at video.wkar.org | Watch these acts perform their songs on the WKAR stage!

Willy Tea Taylor is a father, brother, and son. His remarkable ability to sing about profound subjects in a simple way makes his songs a great place to lose yourself. Much of that comes from his upbringing. Willy grew up surrounded by rolling hills and horses in the small town of Oakdale, California. Known as the “Cowboy Capital of the World” for breeding so many world champion rodeo cowboys, Oakdale is still Willy’s home and the setting for many of his songs.

The Harmed Brothers’ story can best be traced by the highways and byways of the United States and beyond. From the plains of Ray Vietti’s boyhood home of Missouri, to the hustle and bustle of Alex Salcido’s Los Angeles upbringing, molded in the foothills of North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains and seasoned in the woodsy luster of the Great Northwest and everywhere in between--the Harmed Brothers have most often called the road home. A lot of their influences come from their experiances in their travles.

WKAR PASSPORT

As a special benefit for WKAR Passport members, the first five new episodes will be available for streaming beginning Oct. 26. The remaining new episodes will be available in WKAR Passport beginning Dec. 14. WKAR Passport is a TV donor benefit that provides members with extended access to an on-demand library of quality local and national public television programming. Information is at wkar.org/passport.

ABOUT BACKSTAGE PASS

BackStage Pass features intimate concert performances and a look behind the scenes as artists reveal the inspiration behind the music. WKAR's original series showcases nationally renowned acts ranging from the electronic pop sound of Tishmal, the soulful hip hop of Tunde Olaniran, alt rock band Mike Mains & The Branches, and much more.

Ep. 1007 first air 12/21/19