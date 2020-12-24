Winter In Michigan Likely Warmer, Snowier

You can expect Michigan to be a snowy place this winter. MLive.com and FarmerWeather.com chief meteorologist Mark Torregrossa says above-normal precipitation this winter is “a pretty good bet.”

He sees an active storm track coming from the southwest and curving into the Ohio Valley, saying “that’s why we think it’s going to be a fairly wet winter as far as liquid equivalent amounts of precipitation.”

Torregrossa says that the snow is likely to be accompanied by warmer temperatures, often in the 28 to 32 degree range. That would mean heavier, wet snow.

He also says colder-than-normal ocean temperatures are likely to produce the La Niña effect. While strong for precipitation, he says that tends to give Michigan what he describes as a “multiple personality temperature profile.”

Torregrossa expects stretches where we get warmer than normal, with days approaching 40 degrees. He concludes "we don’t see anything that looks truly long-lasting, arctic, harsh cold" without sustained stretches where Michigan struggles to stay above zero.