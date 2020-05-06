WKAR Announces Lansing Educator As PBS Digital Innovator All-Star for 2020

LaDonna Mask recognized by WKAR and PBS as leader in the Lansing education community

EAST LANSING, MI.; May 06, 2020 – Today, WKAR announced LaDonna Mask from Kendon Elementary in the Lansing School District as one of 19 educators from across the country selected for the PBS Digital Innovator All-Star Program.

The PBS Digital Innovator All-Star program brings together a community of PreK-12th grade educators who are innovators and leaders both in and outside of the classroom. Each of the Digital Innovator All-Stars was selected from a cohort of educators who are doing extraordinary work in their local communities, supporting student learning by integrating media and digital technology in their teaching environments, inspiring students to use these tools in responsible, effective and empowering ways.

Mask's career in education has spanned 40-plus years within the Lansing School District. As a graduate from Michigan State University with a degree in Special Education and certification in Elementary Education, Mask has devoted her life's work to empowering students to realize their greatest potential and ability to achieve.

In 2002, Mask became a principal and continued her ongoing commitment to closing the achievement gap for all students. She had spearheaded several initiatives including teacher professional development in leadership, literacy essentials and school culture.

"LaDonna has been a wonderful champion and advocate for WKAR," said WKAR Director of Education Robin Pizzo. "As a principal at Kendon Elementary School -- an urban school district with many needs -- she saw the value in WKAR and MSU's PBS Kids Playtime Pad Project and worked diligently to support WKAR efforts to provide this tool for over 3,600 kindergarten students over the span of three years."

Mask has also maintained WKAR's presence in her district by promoting WKAR resources such as PBS Learning Media, direct family learning engagements and teacher professional development opportunities as often as possible.

In partnership with WKAR, LaDonna Mask will spend the 2020-2021 school year deepening engagement among students, families, educators, school and WKAR.

The full list of the 2020 PBS Digital Innovator All-Stars, their profiles and photgraphs can be found here.