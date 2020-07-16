WKAR At-Home Getaways | 90.5 FM Classical Special

Mon., Jul. 20 - Fri., Jul. 24, 9am-4pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join Jody Knol and Jamie Paisley for a week-long tour around the world through music.

Jody and Jamie will have ports of call at the top of every classical music hour, in hopes that listeners will take as many excursions as they please. There's no deposit needed, but then again, these sojourns do not cost a thing!

SCHEDULE

Monday, July 20

Morning: London, Croatia, The Grand Canyon, Denmark

Afternoon: Mount Rushmore, Africa, Brazil

Tuesday, July 21

Morning: Paris, Las Vegas, Caribbean, Vienna (Places Jody visited with his wife, Aleda)

Afternoon: Linz, Japan, Ukraine

Wednesday, July 22

Morning: Southern California, Portugal, Florence, Thailand

Afternoon: Cairo, Athens, Romania

Thursday, July 23

Morning: New England, Greece, The Netherlands, Quebec

Afternoon: The Danube, Oxford, The Arctic Circle

Friday, July 24

Afternoon: A game with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Isla Nubar off Costa Rica, Algeria, The Rhineland Germany, Coastal Maine

Photo Credit: Photo by SenuScape from Pexels.