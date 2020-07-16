WKAR At-Home Getaways | 90.5 FM Classical Special

Mon., Jul. 20 - Fri., Jul. 24, 9am-4pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join Jody Knol and Jamie Paisley for a week-long tour around the world through music.
Jody and Jamie will have ports of call at the top of every classical music hour, in hopes that listeners will take as many excursions as they please. There's no deposit needed, but then again, these sojourns do not cost a thing!
SCHEDULE
Monday, July 20
Morning: London, Croatia, The Grand Canyon, Denmark
Afternoon: Mount Rushmore, Africa, Brazil
Tuesday, July 21
Morning: Paris, Las Vegas, Caribbean, Vienna (Places Jody visited with his wife, Aleda)
Afternoon: Linz, Japan, Ukraine
Wednesday, July 22
Morning: Southern California, Portugal, Florence, Thailand
Afternoon: Cairo, Athens, Romania
Thursday, July 23
Morning: New England, Greece, The Netherlands, Quebec
Afternoon: The Danube, Oxford, The Arctic Circle
Friday, July 24
Afternoon: A game with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Isla Nubar off Costa Rica, Algeria, The Rhineland Germany, Coastal Maine
Photo Credit: Photo by SenuScape from Pexels.