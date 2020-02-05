WKAR Now Live on YouTube TV

YouTube TV Subscribers Now Have Access to Educational and Inspiring Content from WKAR

EAST LANSING, Mich; Feb. 5, 2020 -- WKAR Public Media announced that WKAR television is now streaming live on YouTube TV starting today. A dedicated live channel for WKAR, as well as on-demand programming, is now available to YouTube TV subscribers, expanding PBS’s digital footprint and offering viewers additional ways to stream PBS and local station content. To access the full line-up available in Michigan's capital region, you can visit the YouTube TV live guide or the PBS schedule here.

“Every year, more and more households are seeking alternative ways to view their favorite PBS programs,” said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein. “PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We are pleased that YouTube TV recognizes public television’s unique structure and worked with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch the programs that they love through their local PBS station.”

“We are always looking for more ways to offer WKAR content to our audiences and I am thrilled that we now have YouTube TV as an option,” said Julie Sochay, WKAR Senior Director of Content and Communication.

“We are excited to partner with PBS on this unique partnership to further our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for our users,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. “PBS and PBS KIDS are highly requested channels by our users, and we’re thrilled to be able to add these to the YouTube TV lineup starting today.”

PBS Kids programming appears in the WKAR YouTube TV channel on weekday mornings and afternoons, and weekend mornings.

YouTube TV represents WKAR’s first local livestreaming partnership and includes episodes and on-demand content from locally produced shows and PBS favorites, including American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Great Performances, Masterpiece, Nature and more. Users can access favorite series such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Molly Of Denali, Odd Squad, Pinkalicious & Peterrific, Wild Kratts and Sesame Street. YouTube TV subscribers can also access select content through YouTube TV’s VOD service.

In addition to YouTube TV, WKAR content is available on all WKAR-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and PBSKIDS.org, as well as the PBS Video app and PBS KIDS Video app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and Chromecast. WKAR members are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming via Passport.

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’s broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS’s premier children’s media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member WKARs, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV— including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter.

