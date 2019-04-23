WKAR Receives Regional Murrow Award for News Series

WKAR Public Media has been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Making the Grade in Michigan 2018. The series was named top News Series for Region 7 Small Market Radio.

“Making the Grade in Michigan” is a weekly series examining early childhood literacy in a state where 56 percent of third graders are not proficient in English language arts. WKAR's Kevin Lavery is the reporter. WKAR Education Director Robin Pizzo contributed guidance to help with the focus of the series.

As a regional winner, the series is automatically entered for consideration for a National Murrow Award, which will be announced later this year.

"Making the Grade in Michigan" also won Best Mini-Documentary or Series earlier in 2019, awarded by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. That Broadcast Excellence award contributed to WKAR being presented with its first-ever Station of the Year honor in Public Radio Group One.

The Murrow Awards are presented by RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) and are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.

A full list of all winners can be found here at the RTDNA website.