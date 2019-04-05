WKAR's Curious Crew | MSU Science Festival

Sat., Apr 13 at 3:00pm in the Biomedical and Physical Sciences Buliding room 1415 | Join us to Learn cool things about science!

Join WKARs Education Director Robin Pizzo and the Curious Crew cast members as they take a hands-on approach to investagating the science behind making candy.

Learn how flavor chemicals including spices, chocolate, cocoa seeds, and licorice are used in candies, and learn about what happens when candy chemist pump sugar, corn syrup, flavoring mix, and lactose with pressurized carbon dioxide gas!