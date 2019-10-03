WLNS: 3 People Dead After Small Plane Crashes Near Lansing Airport

    A small plane crashed near Capital Regional International Airport. This image is from WLNS-TV, a media partner of WKAR.
A single-engine plane has crashed near Capital Regional International Airport outside of Lansing. WLNS-TV, a media partner of WKAR, reported at least three people died in the accident.

Airport spokesman Spencer Flynn says that the pilot was approaching to land when the six-passenger plane crashed about 9:00 a.m. Thursday. He says it’s unclear how many people were on the plane or if any were injured.

He says he doesn’t know where the flight originated from.

Flynn says the airport and its runways remain and no other flights have been affected.

Click here for raw video from the crash scene from WLNS-TV.

