Woman Who Claims Rape By Ex-MSU Players Speaks Publicly

By 7 minutes ago
  • Court
    s_falkow / flickr creative commons

A Michigan State University student is speaking publicly a year after filing a lawsuit against the school alleging that three former men’s basketball players raped her in 2015 and that she was discouraged by counseling center staff from reporting what happened.

22-year-old Bailey Kowalski came forward in a story published by The New York Times Wednesday, saying she hopes other victims tell their stories. 

 

She will hold a news conference Thursday, the fourth anniversary of the alleged incident.

 

The woman and players aren’t named in the suit.

 

It says she met them at an East Lansing bar and was taken to an off-campus apartment where they raped her.

 

A university spokeswoman declined to comment on the case but said the school takes sexual assault and Title IX situations “very seriously.”

Tags: 
Bailey Kowalski
Title IX
sexual assault
Michigan State

Related Content

Rep. Slotkin Invites Survivor, Thomashow To State Of The Union

By Feb 4, 2019
Congresswoman Slotkin chose Amanda Thomashow, a survivor of Larry Nassar's abuse and prominent advocate for sexual assault survivors, to attend Tuesday's State of the Union address.
Amanda Barberena / WKAR-MSU

In a continuation of her vocal opposition to proposed changes to Title IX rules, U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) announced Amanda Thomashow as her guest for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Attorney Expresses Concern Over Possible Title IX Changes

By Sep 18, 2018
Anna Oppenheim photo
Courtesy photo

Possible changes to how American colleges handle allegations of sexual misconduct are being considered by the Trump administration, and advocates worry about the potential impact on assault victims. It’s being reported that the Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is concerned that accused parties are treated unfairly under current rules.