PBS American Portrait

Women's History Month | Mar. 5, 2021

By Susi Elkins
  • Courtesy / PBS

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

Each week our dedicated team works diligently to serve the lives of more than a half-million mid-Michigan residents.

We hope you’ll enjoy several programming selections celebrating Women’s History Month. From Independent Lens to American Masters, there's something for everyone to enjoy and learn from in a PBS collection of stories by women and about women.

For the fourth year running, 90.5 Classical will exclusively air music written by women composers for Monday’s International Women’s Day.

We also present from our archives a conversation from 2020 with history-maker Madeleine Albright, recorded live at Michigan State University.

It’s not too late to add your story to the PBS American Portrait project. You can share your story with a note, in pictures, or with a simple video selfie. It’s a chance to give others a glimpse into your life, and a chance for you to be heard. A webinar is taking place next week where you can learn how.

With appreciation, 

Susi Elkins
General Manager and Director of Broadcasting
WKAR Public Media 

Notes from Susi
Women's History Month
MI American Portrait
PBS American Portrait

