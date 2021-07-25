The World's Top Female Tennis Player Is Eliminated In Her First Singles Olympic Match

TOKYO — It's a stunning upset for the world's top-ranked female tennis player. Australia's Ash Barty was a favorite to win gold in women's singles tennis.

But underdog Sara Sorribes Tormo, from Spain, beat her in straight sets in the first round of Olympic competition in Tokyo.

Barty won Wimbledon just two weeks ago.

Sorribes Tormo, 24, is currently ranked 48th in the world by the WTA tour. She defeated Barty 6-4, 6-3 to go on to the next round in Tokyo.

Barty is eliminated from the singles tournament but still has a chance at a medal – she's also competing in women's doubles.

