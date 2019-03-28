Wow, Indeed: Airline Ceases Operations, Leaving Travelers Stranded And Angry

Wow Air surprised its passengers by abruptly saying it's going out of business Thursday, in a move that left travelers scrambling to book other tickets — and wondering whether they would be able to secure a refund.

"WOW AIR has ceased operation. All WOW AIR flights have been cancelled," the low-cost Iceland-based airline announced Thursday morning.

For many passengers, the news confirmed their worst-case scenario. Wow had already canceled a number of international flights out of Newark, N.J., Baltimore's BWI and other airports Wednesday night. In several cases, those cancellations followed hours of delays.

"The airline offered hotel accommodations until the next flight," Wow customer Suher Adi said, adding, "but that's not going happen."

Adi, who lives in Washington, D.C., had been scheduled to fly from Baltimore to Paris, with a stopover in Reykjavik. When her flight didn't take off Wednesday night, airline representatives told her to file a claim for a refund. That word came after hours of delay notices about her flight.

"Many passengers are stranded without any place to stay tonight or any idea of what's going on," Adi said in a tweet to the airline last night.

My flight out of BWI was delayed twice for a total of 5 hours and then just cancelled. Many passengers are stranded without any place to stay tonight or any idea of what’s going on. What can be done about this? @wowairsupport — سهير (@suheradi) March 28, 2019

And then, Thursday morning, the airline went silent.

"It's unclear if there are any options at this point," Adi said. She called the situation "absolutely horrible and shocking."

The Icelandic Transport Authority has posted information for Wow customers in the wake of the sudden news that their airline had shut down. But the advice offers little solace, telling passengers to check with other airlines to find a new ticket.

"Some airlines may offer flights at a reduced rate, so-called rescue fares, in light of the circumstances," the agency said.

Anyone wondering about a refund was told to take that up with their credit card companies.

Wow Air was founded in late 2011, with the goal of offering cheap flights and competing with Icelandair. People were drawn by the low prices — a flight from Washington, D.C., to London was priced at $139, for instance, with a Boston to Reykjavik trip listed at $99.

With its fleet of purple-painted Airbus jets, Wow expanded rapidly, drawing customers from Europe and North America. The airline served 3.5 million passengers in 2018.

On its website, the airline says it has around 1,000 employees.

