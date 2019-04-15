Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Writer Elaina Plott Looks 'Inside Ivanka Trump's Dreamworld' For 'The Atlantic'

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Elaina Plott of The Atlantic, about Ivanka Trump and how her image and personal brand have come under deep scrutiny during her father's presidency.