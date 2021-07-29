Yola Takes The Whole Wheel With 'Stand For Myself'

When the artist Yolanda Quarterly, now better known as Yola, was just a bump in her mother's belly, she was already bopping to music. Yola's mother was a registered nurse, who used to DJ at a hospital's mental health unit. Disco and soul, sounds Yola would hear before entering the world, would go on to influence her later in life.

Yola burst onto the American music scene in 2019 with her debut album, Walk Through Fire, which received four Grammy nominations. At that point, she had already spent 20 years in the music industry in her native England, writing songs for other bands and singing with groups like Massive Attack.

Now, she lives in Nashville, and she's fully ready to claim her spotlight — that's what the title track on her new album, Stand for Myself, is all about. Yola joined NPR's Ari Shapiro to talk about the disco-infused project and her process of reclaiming creative independence after years in the music industry. Listen in the audio player above, and read on for highlights of the interview.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On creative freedom in the music industry

"All I've been trying to do in my life, in my musical journey, is to have the right to have control over my own life, and that seems like it's become — and it always seems to become — a controversial concept. Like, what if I have autonomy, then someone doesn't have the ability to control my skill set and to milk money from my skill set? And so, because of my skill set, I — all of a sudden — don't have the right to have control over my own life. I don't want control over anyone else's life. I'm not remotely interested in anyone else's bloody life.

"Even in situations where I didn't want the credit, because I was like, 'This isn't my path.' It's the idea of actually being able to chart your own path at all. So, when you're in collaboration with somebody, for that person to not try and co-opt the story to be all about them and to be nothing to do with you. And as is very common in Black lady life, you can get nudged into servitude, into being made to be thankful that you're [being] given the opportunity to slay for the betterment of somebody else."

On identity, genre and privilege

"Because of what my voice does and what a lot of Black women's voices will do, we'll be very blendable with about a gazillion genres. ... Think about soul music and how blendable it is with disparate genres. You could have it with techno or metal, and it blends as well as it does with country or hip-hop. And there aren't other genres that will blend as uniformly. And so, it's one of these things that, if you have a soul voice, for example, and you don't have the benefit of male privilege, you can find yourself being co-opted."

On solo artistry, autonomy and collaboration

"On this record, I got to choose who [the collaborators were]. So, it's the idea of having choice, having consent, all of these things are what autonomy is. It's not about being alone, it's about having choice and about writing your own story, and also just being in a space where you've actually met people, you know people, you have personal connections that you can then work with and create beautiful works. Because that's all I've ever really wanted to do is write songs and sing songs, be it on my own or with people. Just to be able to commune in that way, and express what I have to express. And it's taken quite a long time for people to be willing to hear a woman of color, of my particular hue, do that. It's taken longer than it has maybe some of my paler peers."



AILSA CHANG, HOST:

There are some alarming new trends in this pandemic in the U.S. The contagious delta variant is now dominant. Cases have surged at a time when the pace of vaccinations has been stalling. Today President Biden talked about how he plans to turn all of that around. He called it straight talk.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I know this is hard to hear. I know it's frustrating. I know it's exhausting to think we're still in this fight. And I know we hoped this would be a simple, straightforward line without problems or new challenges. But that isn't real life.

CHANG: NPR's Franco Ordoñez joins me now from the White House.

Hey, Franco.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Hey, Ailsa.

CHANG: So you were in the room today. What struck you about what the president said and how he made his case?

ORDOÑEZ: You know, he walked out wearing his mask. He got to the podium and somewhat dramatically pulled it off and held it out in front of him to make, you know, this point that, you know, this was not the place where he wanted to be. You know, for a long time, he's been urging people to go get the shot. And the White House has laid out all kinds of ways to make it easier, but things have stalled. And there are questions, and there are concerns, and there's also a lot of resistance.

And in this speech, he was very direct. You know, he noted the progress that deaths were way down from the winter but that some 300 to 400 people were dying a day amid this new surge with the delta variant. And he laid out the stakes, and he did so very plainly and said that in order to get this under control, more people need to get vaccinated.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: This is an American tragedy. People are dying and will die who don't have to die. If you're out there unvaccinated, you don't have to die.

ORDOÑEZ: And I do want to make the note that he did not blame people or demonize anyone or even really express much frustration. Instead, he made the case that it wasn't political and even reached across the aisle to thank Republicans who have spoken publicly of vaccinations.

CHANG: So what did President Biden say about how he hopes to turn all of this around, this rise in cases?

ORDOÑEZ: Well, he said it's time to start imposing some requirements to get vaccinated. He's going to require civilian federal employees and contractors to either get vaccinated - and if they don't, they'll have to wear masks and get tested once or twice a week. This applies to some 4 million people who work for the government. And I'll just note that it's not clear how many federal workers are currently unvaccinated.

CHANG: But wait. Will this apply to the military?

ORDOÑEZ: Well, he's directing the Department of Defense to look at how and when to do this for people who serve. The timing is unclear. He said at some point, though, that COVID-19 vaccines will be added to the list of mandatory vaccinations for members of the military.

CHANG: OK, so do you think we could see further directives? Like, what else could Biden do?

ORDOÑEZ: Well, I mean, he said that he's not sure if it would be legal for the government to mandate that everyone get the vaccine. But he is going to encourage other businesses to do so, to take similar steps. And he's not done with incentives. He said the government will reimburse businesses that give people time off work to get themselves and their family members vaccinated. And he said he wants states and local governments to give $100 to everyone who gets the shot.

CHANG: Not bad - and finally, you know, I'm just wondering; how important do you think it is, politically speaking, for the president to get this message right today?

ORDOÑEZ: Well, I mean, he was elected in part on his promise to fix this, and we're at a critical moment. People are exhausted from the pandemic, and a surge of cases is discouraging. Just when life and business was starting to come back, this surge in cases and the new mask guidelines feels like we're sliding back. Here was his message.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: This is no time to be despondent and let our guard down. We just need to finish the job with science, with facts, with the truth.

ORDOÑEZ: You know, to make his final point, he pulled out a card he carries with him from his pocket, a daily total of the number of people who died from the virus - more than 609,000 deaths in the U.S.. And he said it's time to dig in.

CHANG: That is NPR's Franco Ordoñez.

Thank you, Franco.

ORDOÑEZ: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.