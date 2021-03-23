Related Program: 
By WKAR STAFF 1 hour ago
  • gloved hand holding vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
    More than 2 million Michiganders have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.
    U.S. Secretary of Defense/ Wikimedia Commons

WKAR is answering your questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines with Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director, Elizabeth Hertel.

Submit your questions now and listen to our special to hear them get answered:

Your COVID Vaccine Questions Answered | WKAR News Special Coverage

  • Friday, April 2nd at 12:00 p.m. ET on 105.1 WKAR Newstalk
  • Friday, April 2nd at 6:30 p.m. ET on 90.5 FM WKAR
  • Saturday, April 3rd at 2:00 p.m. on 105.1 WKAR Newstalk

On April 5th, all Michiganders age 16 and up will become eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ahead of that date, WKAR's Sophia Saliby will ask two public health officials listener questions about the state's vaccination efforts and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Saliby is the local host of All Things Considered on WKAR.

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS

Questions will be accepted through March 30th.

