Posting #827046: Project Engineer | Telecomm Engineering Technician

EMPLOYMENT

Project Engineer | Telecomm Engineering Technician

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

WKAR’s Project Engineer will manage the technical aspects of the federal grant funded project titled: Strengthening Equitable K-12 Access to Education to the Lansing Area Via Free Over the Air Service. WKAR Public Media, together with Michigan State University (MSU), and the Lansing School District (LSD), received a $1 million federal grant to deploy datacasting services delivered free, over the air, to students and teachers in the Lansing School District using the ATSC 3.0 technology.

A successful candidate will have broadcast technology and customer service experience with excellent organizational ability, excellence communication skills, and strong attention to detail.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE



Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing the first two to three years in college, technical or vocational school with course work in electronics, broadcast/communications technology, computer operation, power tube theory, fiber optics, audio and video production technology, antenna theory and RF transmissions.

Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in the operation of broadcast equipment; operation and diagnosis of computers and computer networks specific to the department, and the operation of high-powered AM, FM, and TV transmitter operation, multi-channel audio and video production techniques and television studio equipment operation and maintenance; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

To apply, please refer to Posting #827046 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on November 28, 2022.

