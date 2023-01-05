Posting #833183: WKAR Event Coordinator

EMPLOYMENT

WKAR Event Coordinator

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television, radio, and digital content and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

JOB SUMMARY

WKAR’s Event Coordinator plans, coordinates, oversees, and executes WKAR events and activities that foster engagement with our diverse community of public media listeners, viewers, and content consumers. This position is part of WKAR’s Communications and Engagement team, which provides support to development, education, radio, television, and digital units in addition to the broad communication and engagement needs of WKAR.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE



Knowledge equivalent to that which would normally be acquired in a four-year college degree in Public Relations, Communications, Business or in an area related to the work being performed.

One to three years of related and progressively more responsible and expansive work experience planning and managing events; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience in word processing, database, desktop publishing and/or presentation software.

Demonstrated writing experience as applied to grant proposals, promotional materials, project reports, partner correspondence, or social media.

Proven professional experience communicating with internal and external stakeholders of all levels

Project management experience

Experience preparing and executing event strategies for engagement and fundraising opportunities

To apply, please refer to Posting #833183 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on January 5, 2023.

