PROGRAM ALERT: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump - A PBS News Special

Mon, Jan 20, 11:30am ET on WKAR-TV (23.1) and streaming | PBS News will provide live coverage of Inauguration Day 2025.

Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, coverage will include reporting from PBS News Hour White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López at the White House, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins at the Capitol, and senior correspondent Judy Woodruff. Analysis will be provided by editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter, Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart and New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks.